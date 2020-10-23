MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) OSCOW, October 23 (Sputnik) ” The Israeli air force has targeted military facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

On late Thursday, the IDF said that two rockets had been fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, with one of them intercepted by the air defense systems.

"In response to the 2 rockets that were fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, our Air Force just struck Hamas military targets in Gaza.

Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

The situation escalated in August when Israel faced multiple explosive balloon attacks and responded with airstrikes and tank fire.