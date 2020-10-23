UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Facilities In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Fire ” IDF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 06:10 AM

Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Facilities in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire ” IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) OSCOW, October 23 (Sputnik) ” The Israeli air force has targeted military facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

On late Thursday, the IDF said that two rockets had been fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, with one of them intercepted by the air defense systems.

"In response to the 2 rockets that were fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, our Air Force just struck Hamas military targets in Gaza.

Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

The situation escalated in August when Israel faced multiple explosive balloon attacks and responded with airstrikes and tank fire.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza Tank August October From

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

4 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

5 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

5 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

5 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

6 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.