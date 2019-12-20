UrduPoint.com
Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Facilities In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Fire - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:00 AM

Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Facilities in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after a rocket had been fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

In the late hours of Thursday, a rocket was fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. That was the second such incident on that day. The first case of rocket fire, which took place in the morning, also urged the Israeli air force to attack positions of Hamas.

"In response to the rocket fired at #Israel earlier this evening, we just struck Hamas targets in #Gaza including: underground infrastructure, a naval target, a military compound," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack, coming from the Gaza Strip.

