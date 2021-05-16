Israeli Air Force Strikes Offices Of Hamas Interior Security Service - IDF
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:40 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Force hit the offices of the Hamas interior security service and a tunnel, the Israeli military said Sunday.
"In response to the continuing rocket attacks from Gaza at Israel, we struck the entrance of a Hamas tunnel containing military equipment, as well as Hamas Internal Security's offices in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.
The IDF also said in a statement that the tunnel, located in Khan Yunis area, was next to a kindergarten, a mosque, and a hospital.