Israeli Air Force Strikes Offices of Hamas Interior Security Service - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Force hit the offices of the Hamas interior security service and a tunnel, the Israeli military said Sunday.

"In response to the continuing rocket attacks from Gaza at Israel, we struck the entrance of a Hamas tunnel containing military equipment, as well as Hamas Internal Security's offices in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF also said in a statement that the tunnel, located in Khan Yunis area, was next to a kindergarten, a mosque, and a hospital.