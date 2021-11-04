Israeli Air Force Struck at Damascus Province, No Casualties - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Two Israeli Air Force fighters launched a missile attack on the targets of the Syrian army in the province of Damascus, without entering the airspace of the Arab republic, there are no losses among the Syrian military, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"On the night of November 3, at about 02:00, two tactical F-16 fighters of the Israeli Air Force from the Golan Heights region, without entering Syrian airspace, launched a missile attack on the support facilities of the Syrian government forces in the area of the village of Al-Kiswah, Damascus province," Kulit said at a briefing.

The strike caused minor material damage, there are no casualties among the Syrian military personnel, he added.