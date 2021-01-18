Israeli Air Force Struck Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Israeli air force struck military targets of Palestine's Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, responding to rocket firing, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"Earlier tonight, 2 rockets were fired from the north of the Gaza Strip towards the coast near the city of Ashdod. In response, IDF fighter jets struck military targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians," IDF wrote on Twitter.

Air-raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack did not go off, and no injuries were reported, the Israeli army continued.

According to Israel's Ynet news website, the rockets were fired from the city of Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system did not fire to intercept the rockets, as it was obvious they would fly toward the sea.