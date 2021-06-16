Israeli Air Force Struck Palestinian Militants in Gaza Strip - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Israeli Air Force delivered strikes on several targets of radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Israeli Air Force launched missile attacks on targets in the Gaza City area and in the city of Khan Yunis in the southwestern part of the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier, an Israeli army spokesman said balloons with explosives were launched from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli settlements near the border and the army intends to react.