Israeli air strike hits Hamas complex in Gaza: military

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Monday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave at the weekend, the army said, as unrest persisted in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person was killed in a pre-dawn Israeli army raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank, the scene of near-relentless violence over the past year.

The army did not immediately comment on the Nablus raid.

But in Gaza, it claimed it had struck an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to Hamas.

The strikes launched were "in response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel," the army added in a statement.

Following the Israeli strikes, air raid sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza border, the military said.

There were no reported casualties in Gaza or Israel following the latest round of missile fire.