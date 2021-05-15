UrduPoint.com
Israeli Air Strike Knocks Down Gaza Strip Building Hosting International Media Offices

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Israeli Air Strike Knocks Down Gaza Strip Building Hosting International Media Offices

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) A 15-storey building in Gaza City with offices of international media agencies collapsed after an Israeli air strike, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Israeli Air Force completely destroyed the al-Jala high-rise building in Gaza City, which housed a number of international media such as the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera," the source said.

Local sources told Sputnik earlier in the day that Israel had warned the companies based in the building of an imminent attack within one hour, causing panic among employees and local residents, who fled to the streets.

