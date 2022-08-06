UrduPoint.com

Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza: Ten Palestinian Including Five Years Old Girl Martyred

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Aug 6th, 2022) At least ten Palestinians including a Commander of the Islamic Jihad group have been martyred in Israeli air strikes in Gaza this morning.

The attacks follows the arrest of senior Palestinian leader Bassam al-Saadi in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The latest reports said that a five years old girl also martyred in Israeli attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, if the barbarism had any face it was that of Israel which was carryong out attacks inside Gaza.

PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan also strongly condemned Israeli attack on Gaza.

Many other international leaders from around the world have strongly condemned Israeli attack on Gaza.

Hamas has termed this attack as a brutal crime and massacre done by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians.

A senior official for Hamas Ghazi Hamad said there is “no justification” for the attacks and Palestinian factions have the right to defend themselves and “protect” their people.

