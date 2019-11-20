Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Cause Serious Concern in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli air strikes on Syria cause serious concern in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Israeli air strikes on Syria cause serious concern in Moscow , the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The intensity of Israeli missile and bomb strikes on Syrian territory has sharply increased recently... Such a development of events causes the most serious concern and rejection in Moscow.

We consider it certainly important to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and other regional states," the ministry said.

"For now, Israeli actions add tension and increase the conflict potential of the situation around Syria, run counter to efforts to normalize the situation and achieve stability in Syria and the political settlement in that country," it said.