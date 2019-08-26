UrduPoint.com
Israeli Aircraft Strike At Targets In Gaza In Response To Palestinian Rocket Attack

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:00 AM

Israeli Aircraft Strike at Targets in Gaza in Response to Palestinian Rocket Attack

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Israeli aircraft struck a base of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attack from the territory of the enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Monday.

Late on Sunday, the IDF said they had intercepted two of the three rockets flying in the direction of the border Israeli settlements, including the city of Sderot.

"In response, IDF combat aircraft attacked a number of targets at the Hamas military base in northern Gaza Strip, including the office of a Hamas battalion commander," the statement says.

The Palestinian side did not immediately report any casualties.

Israel traditionally blames Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, for any aggressive actions from the territory of the enclave, demanding that the Islamist movement ensures observance of the ceasefire by all Palestinian factions.

