Israeli Aircraft Strike Hamas Infrastructure In Response To Rocket Fired From Gaza - IDF

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Israeli Aircraft Strike Hamas Infrastructure in Response to Rocket Fired From Gaza - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Israeli aircraft struck the infrastructure of radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired from Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"In response to the rocket that was fired from Gaza into Israel earlier tonight, our aircraft struck underground Hamas infrastructure in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel as one rocket was fired toward Israel from Gaza. The Iron Dome system intercepted the rocket, the IDF said. 

More Stories From World

