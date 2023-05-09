Israeli Aircraft Struck Southern Gaza Strip - IDF
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 08:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) An Israeli aircraft attacked a militant squad carrying anti-tank guided missiles in southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"A short while ago, an IDF aircraft struck a terrorist squad carrying Anti-tank guided missiles in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.