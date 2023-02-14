UrduPoint.com

Israeli Airlines To Resume Direct Flights To Turkey On February 16 - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Tuesday that Israeli airlines will resume direct flights to Turkey on February 16, as the two countries continue to improve relations.

"I would like to update you that the Israeli flights will renew (to Turkey) in two days from now.

And all the three major companies of Israel will renew the flight to Turkey," Cohen said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, as quoted by Israeli broadcasters.

Cohen is reportedly scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Ankara.

Ties between Israel and Turkey had been tense for more than a decade before the two countries normalized relations last year, including political and economic ties. In July, the two signed a bilateral civil aviation agreement that allowed Israeli carriers to resume scheduled flights after over a decade of suspension.

