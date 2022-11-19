(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) A power line in Syria's western province of Latakia was put out of operation as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, the country's energy ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the Israeli air force carried out airstrikes on the positions of Syrian army, killing four soldiers and injuring one.

"Air aggression carried out this morning by Israel damaged the power grid near the city of Jableh in the Latakia governorate. As a result of the strike, the al-Zahra power line, which feeds the areas of Az-Zawbah, Sarabion, Beit El-Alluni, Barqa and part of Dwaer Baabda, was knocked out," the ministry said on social media.

Israel is conducting regular strikes against Syria, which both Damascus and Moscow are considering as a violation of the Syrian sovereignty.