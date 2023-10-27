Israeli airstrike targets mosque in Gaza Strip, many feared dead

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Israel carried out an airstrike on the Al-Abyad Mosque in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, with many feared dead.

The attack was part of a series of airstrikes on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Al-Abyad Mosque, which was targeted with several missiles, was destroyed, it added.

The conflict in Gaza began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack on Oct. 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 8,500 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,028 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into the enclave have carried only a fraction of what is needed.