Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southwest Of Syrian Capital: War Monitor
Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:33 PM
DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in southwest of the Syrian capital Damascus early Tuesday, a war monitor reported.
The strikes seemed to be Israel's response to the rockets fired at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights earlier Tuesday from Syria.
The launching sites of the rockets were targeted by the Israeli airstrikes, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The UK-based watchdog group added that explosions were heard in southwest of Damascus.
Syrian pro-government media outlets reported that the explosions happened near the Damascus International Airport.
Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes on neighboring Syria throughout the latter's eight-year civil war.