Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southwest Of Syrian Capital: War Monitor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

Israeli airstrikes hit southwest of Syrian capital: war monitor

Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in southwest of the Syrian capital Damascus early Tuesday, a war monitor reported

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in southwest of the Syrian capital Damascus early Tuesday, a war monitor reported.

The strikes seemed to be Israel's response to the rockets fired at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights earlier Tuesday from Syria.

The launching sites of the rockets were targeted by the Israeli airstrikes, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UK-based watchdog group added that explosions were heard in southwest of Damascus.

Syrian pro-government media outlets reported that the explosions happened near the Damascus International Airport.

Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes on neighboring Syria throughout the latter's eight-year civil war.

