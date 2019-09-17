Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Unacceptable - Russian Ambassador to Tel Aviv

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Moscow considers Israeli airstrikes in Syria to be unacceptable, including those targeting Iranian facilities in the Syrian Arab Republic, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told reporters on Monday.

"Our position has been repeatedly expressed by both the president and the minister of foreign affairs that any attacks on the territory of a sovereign UN member state are unacceptable. We propose to resolve all emerging issues through consultations and negotiations," Viktorov told reporters when asked about Israeli airstrikes on Iranian facilities in Syria.

Russia has been involved in the counterterrorism operation in the Syrian Arab Republic at the request of the Syrian government since 2015. Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria without Damascus' permission, justifying its actions by the need to counter Iran's alleged military presence in the neighboring country.

For decades, Israel and Syria have also been at odds over the Golan Heights, a border area that the former annexed from the Arab republic in the 1967 Six Day War.