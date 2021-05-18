UrduPoint.com
Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinian Children Children In Gaza - Rights Group

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinian Children Children in Gaza - Rights Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Norwegian Refugee Council's (NRC) middle East office said on Tuesday that eight children had been killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes toward the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

"#Breaking: Eight children we work with in #Gaza in our psychosocial programme have been killed by #Israeli air strikes since start of hostilities," NRC Middles East tweeted, providing the Names of all the deceased minors, aged between five to 15.

According to the humanitarian organization, four minors were from the same family.

"They are children we were supporting in #Gaza to cope with trauma from past escalations," the NGO added.

Recently resumed fighting in East Jerusalem has led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched over 3,350 rockets toward Israel, which in response has fired retaliatory strikes against the enclave.

