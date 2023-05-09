Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip Contradict International Law - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Israeli airstrikes against the Gaza Strip go against the norms of international law and undermine deescalation efforts, Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns the Israeli escalation on the occupied Palestinian territories manifested in Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) strikes against the Gaza Strip, which as of now resulted in 13 people dead and 20 injured, civilian women and children among them," the Ministry stated.

Israel's actions contradict norms of international law and undermine efforts on deescalation and relieving tension in the region, the statement added.

On Tuesday night, the IDF launched an attack against Islamic Jihad Movement's military facilities in the Gaza Strip. Three group's operation officers were killed in the operation, the IDF said. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the shelling killed a total of 13 people, including one Russian national, and injured 20.