UrduPoint.com

Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Strip Contradict International Law - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip Contradict International Law - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Israeli airstrikes against the Gaza Strip go against the norms of international law and undermine deescalation efforts, Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns the Israeli escalation on the occupied Palestinian territories manifested in Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) strikes against the Gaza Strip, which as of now resulted in 13 people dead and 20 injured, civilian women and children among them," the Ministry stated.

Israel's actions contradict norms of international law and undermine efforts on deescalation and relieving tension in the region, the statement added.

On Tuesday night, the IDF launched an attack against Islamic Jihad Movement's military facilities in the Gaza Strip. Three group's operation officers were killed in the operation, the IDF said. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the shelling killed a total of 13 people, including one Russian national, and injured 20.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Israel Jihad Russia Egypt Gaza Women Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

43 seconds ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

7 minutes ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

39 minutes ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

43 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

1 hour ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.