Israeli Ambassador Calls Reports Of 'Presence' Of Israeli Military In Karabakh 'Nonsense'

Israeli Ambassador Calls Reports of 'Presence' of Israeli Military in Karabakh 'Nonsense'

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi called the reports about the alleged presence of the Israeli military in Karabakh "great nonsense" and fantasies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi called the reports about the alleged presence of the Israeli military in Karabakh "great nonsense" and fantasies.

"I think this is a great nonsense, because if we are talking about the Nagorno-Karabakh region, there are both Russian and Turkish (military).

So I think that when they have some fantasies, they can say that, maybe the Martians are also present there," the ambassador told reporters, answering the relevant question.

