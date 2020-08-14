UrduPoint.com
Israeli Ambassador In US Played Crucial Role Securing Peace Deal With UAE - Netanyahu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, played a central role in getting both Israel and the United Arab Emirates to sign a historic peace deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, played a central role in getting both Israel and the United Arab Emirates to sign a historic peace deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"I am very grateful to Israel's ambassador to the United States, @AmbDermer, for helping bring about the historic peace treaty with the UAE," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli prime minister added that Dermer worked extensively with both White House officials and representatives from the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in the agreement being reached.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that a US-brokered peace deal had been agreed between Israel and the UAE.

The deal appears to have put Israel's plans to annex lands in the West Bank on hold, although Netanyahu said during a television address that these proposals have been postponed, rather than canceled outright.

Plans are in the works for Israel and the UAE to establish embassies in each other's territories, and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner said that direct flights will be established between the two countries.

