UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Ambassador Praises Excellent Diplomatic Ties With Russia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Israeli Ambassador Praises Excellent Diplomatic Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said on Wednesday that his country's current diplomatic ties with Russia were some of the best in the history of the two states.

"As of today, I think that our relations are at one of the highest points in history," the diplomat said, adding that both countries should be given credit for this accomplishment.

Ben Zvi, a Soviet-born Israeli career diplomat, was speaking at a tree planting ceremony in Moscow's southwestern Skolkovo Innovation Center that marked the 30-year anniversary of renewed diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel.

The Soviet Union was one of the first to recognize the Jewish state in 1947 but severed ties with Israel in the wake of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. The 24-year rupture was mended shortly before the Soviet collapsed in 1991.

Related Topics

Israel Moscow Russia Jew Best

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

4 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

49 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

49 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.