Israeli Ambassador Praises Excellent Diplomatic Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said on Wednesday that his country's current diplomatic ties with Russia were some of the best in the history of the two states.

"As of today, I think that our relations are at one of the highest points in history," the diplomat said, adding that both countries should be given credit for this accomplishment.

Ben Zvi, a Soviet-born Israeli career diplomat, was speaking at a tree planting ceremony in Moscow's southwestern Skolkovo Innovation Center that marked the 30-year anniversary of renewed diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel.

The Soviet Union was one of the first to recognize the Jewish state in 1947 but severed ties with Israel in the wake of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. The 24-year rupture was mended shortly before the Soviet collapsed in 1991.