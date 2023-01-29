Israeli Ambassador to Germany Says Israel Helping Kiev to 'Much Greater' Extent Than Known

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Israel has been assisting Ukraine "behind the scenes" and to a "much greater" extent than it becomes known by, among other things, ceasing arms exports from Iran to Syria and Lebanon, Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper on Sunday.

"As you know, the Israeli army has been regularly ceasing the weapons supply from Iran to Syria and Lebanon. This includes Iranian drones and missiles that Russia has been using in Ukraine. We help, but behind the scenes and to a much greater extent than it becomes known," Prosor said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The ambassador added that one of the reasons why Israel was "keeping a low profile" has been the presence of a large Jewish community in Russia, according to the report.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. US officials have also said that Iran is looking at selling "hundreds of ballistic missiles" to Russia. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation.