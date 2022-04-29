UrduPoint.com

Israeli Ambassador's Initiative To Rename Streets Of Kiev Bewildering - Moscow

The initiative of Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky to rename a number of streets in Kiev is bewildering, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

On April 27, the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine offered the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, to rename a number of Kiev streets and public places in honor of the Ukrainian "Righteous Among the Nations" who saved Jews in years of the Great Patriotic War, as part of the "derussification" campaign carried out by the city authorities.

Zakharova stressed that Russophobic hysteria had already become a familiar sign of the times, the authorities of Kiev, seeking to "destroy the friendship between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples," are trying to deprive Ukrainians of the memory of Leo Tolstoy, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Alexander Pushkin, the feats of commanders and soldiers of the Red Army.

"At the same time, the position of the official representative of the State of Israel is perplexing, who in his statement pretends that he only means to perpetuate the memory of 'people who saved Jews during the Holocaust - the real heroes of the Ukrainian people.

' And not a word about at whose expense this is supposed to be done," Zakharova said in a statement.

The Israeli ambassador forgets that during the Great Patriotic War, mass Jewish pogroms and executions in Ukraine were carried out with the active participation of local nationalists and collaborators, whom Kiev honors and glorifies today, she said.

"As a result of the Israeli diplomat's flirt with the current Kiev regime, the proposed new Names of city places dedicated to people who actually selflessly saved Jews may appear next to the names of those pseudo-heroes who are directly responsible for the deaths of civilians during World War II, including thousands of Jews. It is impossible to allow the perpetrators of the Holocaust to be praised in any way," she emphasized.

