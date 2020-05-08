Israeli Arab Member of Parliament Criticizes Bill on Rotational Government

Yousef Jabareen, a lawmaker in the Israeli parliament from the Arab-majority Joint List, on Thursday voiced harsh criticism toward the newly adopted bill on rotational government, describing it as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hammering "the last nail into the coffin of the rule of law."

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Yousef Jabareen, a lawmaker in the Israeli parliament from the Arab-majority Joint List, on Thursday voiced harsh criticism toward the newly adopted bill on rotational government, describing it as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hammering "the last nail into the coffin of the rule of law."

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that the Knesset had voted in favor of making the prime minister's position rotational, as agreed by Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party, and Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White alliance.

"Netanyahu has succeeded in finally eliminating what has remained of democracy in Israel. He hammered the last nail into the coffin of the rule of law, instilled enough fear in the Supreme Court to deter them from interfering.

Together with Gantz, an 'alternate' candidate, he took away the small power that the opposition had," Jabareen said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the lawmaker, who is from the Hadash party, the new government "poses an obvious threat."

On Wednesday, the Israeli Supreme Court allowed Netanyahu to form a government despite being indicted on charges of corruption, and form a coalition between the Likud and Blue and White alliance following months of political uncertainty, with three consecutive snap votes in less than a year.

Under the coalition agreement, the position of the Israeli prime minister will become rotational. The first half of the term will belong to Netanyahu, while Gantz will replace him in the second half.