Israeli Archaeologists Find Proof of Biblical Earthquake - Antiquities Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Israeli archaeologists detected ruins of an 8th century BCE earthquake described in the Bible during excavations in the City of David, Jerusalem earliest settlement, Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) said.

"The famous earthquake that occurred in Israel some 2800 years ago is mentioned in the Bible, proofs were earlier detected in several parts of Israel, but researchers think that it is the first time they managed to identify remains, proving that the earthquake also happened in Jerusalem," the IAA stated.

A layer of ruins, including smashed kitchen utensils and vessels, was found. Since no signs of fire are visible, the building destruction was not deliberate, it was caused by the earthquake that shook Israel in the eighth century BCE.

The findings of the excavations will be presented by the Antiquities Authority at a regular archaeological conference at the Megalim Institute, scheduled for early September.