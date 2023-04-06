Close
Israeli Armed Forces Confirms Launch Of 34 Missiles From Lebanon, Intercepted 25 Of Them

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Israeli Armed Forces Confirms Launch of 34 Missiles From Lebanon, Intercepted 25 of Them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday that 34 rockets has been launched from Lebanon into the north of the country, 25 of which were intercepted.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that the national air defense system intercepted several rockets fired from the territory of Lebanon.

"An initial inquiry identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon into Israel. 25 rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, while 5 landed in Israeli territory. 4 additional launches are under review," the IDF said in a tweet.

