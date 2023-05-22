Israeli Arms Exports Set to Break 2021 Record of $11.4Bln - Defense Ministry

Israel's arms exports last year are projected to break the record set in 2021 when they reached $11.4 billion after doubling in less than a decade, Director General of the Israeli Defense Ministry Eyal Zamir said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Israel's arms exports last year are projected to break the record set in 2021 when they reached $11.4 billion after doubling in less than a decade, Director General of the Israeli Defense Ministry Eyal Zamir said on Monday.

"The State of Israel reached an all-time record in 2021 defense exports amounting to $11.4 billion - doubling in less than a decade. We are currently gathering the data for 2022, and I can already say that last year's record is likely to be surpassed," Zamir told a conference at Israel's Reichman University.

Europe accounted for 41% of Israeli arms exports in 2021, followed by Asian and Pacific nations with 34%, and North America with 12%.

Meanwhile, Arab countries that are signatories to the Abraham Accords � a series of joint agreements designed to normalize relations with Israel � accounted for 7% of the country's arms exports, followed by Africa and Latin America with 3% apiece.

Israel will continue developing conventional weapons, while focusing on research in artificial intelligence to become a global AI power, Zamir said. The Israeli Defense Ministry will bolster investment in AI research this year and create a dedicated organization that will deal with AI and robotics, he added.