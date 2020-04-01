Israeli Arms Manufacturer Begins Producing Medical Ventilators - Defense Ministry

The Israel Aerospace Industries company, known for manufacturing unmanned aircraft and missiles, is now launching the production of artificial lung ventilation devices together with the Inovytec medical company, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Israel Aerospace Industries company, known for manufacturing unmanned aircraft and missiles, is now launching the production of artificial lung ventilation devices together with the Inovytec medical company, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) and the DDR&D at IMoD, in collaboration with medical company, Inovytec, and IAI, have completed the establishment of a first-of-its-kind production line for Ventway Sparrow ventilators," the ministry tweeted.

The first 30 ventilators have already been sent to the Health Ministry.

There have been 5,591 confirmed cases in Israel, with the death toll standing at 21, according to the health authorities.