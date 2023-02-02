UrduPoint.com

Israeli Army Arrests 20 Palestinians In West Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Israeli army arrests 20 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday arrested 20 Palestinians, including 15 from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate

RAMALLAH, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):The Israeli army on Thursday arrested 20 Palestinians, including 15 from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate.

The occupation forces have arrested at least 20 Palestinians since Thursday morning, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement.

The club reported that "the arrests are spread over most of the governorates." Among the detainees are 15 citizens from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, including 10 from the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, it said.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the arrest.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank � including occupied East Jerusalem � on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Related Topics

Army Bank Jerusalem Ramallah From

Recent Stories

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

11 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

21 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s ..

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding ..

31 minutes ago
 The European Central Bank hikes rates again, vows ..

The European Central Bank hikes rates again, vows more in March

6 minutes ago
 Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

41 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation St ..

Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation Strategy for 2023-2026

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.