Israeli Army Assists in Evacuation of People Injured in Sinai Helicopter Crash

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Israeli army's air forces have provided assistance to evacuate those injured as a result of a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces' press service told Sputnik.

"The Israel Defense Forces offered to provide medical assistance during the evacuation of the national forces and observers, who were injured today in a helicopter crash. Part of the help provided by IDF aircraft was carried out by the 669 elite brigade, which left for Ramon Airport," the press service said.

All of the victims were evacuated, the military added.

Earlier in the day, Sky news Arabia reported the helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai, as a result of which US soldiers from the peacekeeping forces deployed in the Sinai Peninsula were injured.

Along with this information, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that the UN aircraft had fallen at the junction of the border between Saudi Arabia and Jordan, killing seven of its crew members.

The circumstances of the crash are to be specified.