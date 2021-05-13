Israeli Army Attacked 600 Hamas, Islamic Jihad Military Targets In Gaza Strip
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 11:00 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Israeli army has launched attacks on around 600 military targets belonging to radical movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces' spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Gaza Strip's heath ministry said that 67 people were killed in the Israeli strikes.