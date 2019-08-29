Israeli Army Attacks Hamas Facility in Response to Shelling From Gaza

TEL AVIV/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Israeli military attacked a Hamas facility in the north of the Gaza Strip in response to shelling from the enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"IDF aircraft attacked a Hamas terrorist position in northern Gaza in response to a detected rocket launch at Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.

At the same time, Palestinian media eported that Israeli artillery had fired at a Hamas observation post in the northern part of the enclave.