UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Army Attacks Sniper's Car In Northern Golan Heights

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Israeli Army Attacks Sniper's Car in Northern Golan Heights

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the vehicle of a sniper who was shooting at Israeli territory from Syria, the IDF said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the vehicle of a sniper who was shooting at Israeli territory from Syria, the IDF said on Monday.

"We identified an attempted sniper attack from #Syria toward the Golan Heights in northern #Israel.

In response, our soldiers just targeted the vehicle involved in the attempted attack," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Most of the Golan Heights are occupied by Israel since it captured the plateau from Syria in a 1967 war.

Israel has frequently hit targets inside Syria since the outbreak of civil war in the neighboring country in 2011, saying that it seeks to counter groups back by Iran.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Israel Iran Twitter Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

4 minutes ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

4 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

4 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.