The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the vehicle of a sniper who was shooting at Israeli territory from Syria, the IDF said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the vehicle of a sniper who was shooting at Israeli territory from Syria, the IDF said on Monday.

"We identified an attempted sniper attack from #Syria toward the Golan Heights in northern #Israel.

In response, our soldiers just targeted the vehicle involved in the attempted attack," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Most of the Golan Heights are occupied by Israel since it captured the plateau from Syria in a 1967 war.

Israel has frequently hit targets inside Syria since the outbreak of civil war in the neighboring country in 2011, saying that it seeks to counter groups back by Iran.