Israeli army carries out over 200 raids on Gaza overnight

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Israeli army on Tuesday said it had carried out more than 200 raids on Gaza overnight, claiming it struck military installations of the Palestinian Hamas group.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry in Gaza said in a statement that all Israeli raids targeted civilians and residential areas.

The Gaza-based media office on Monday said that the Israeli army committed 15 massacres against Palestinian families during their raids on Gaza.

The Palestinian Hamas group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, air, and sea.

It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 704, including 143 children and 105 women, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said early Tuesday. It said the number of wounded has risen to around 4,000.