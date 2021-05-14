Israeli Army Currently Not Conducting Ground Operation in Gaza Strip - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is currently not conducting a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, a source in the Israeli security forces told Sputnik.

On late Thursday, the IDF said that its air and ground units were attacking the Gaza Strip, following several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary.

"The Israeli army is not carrying out a ground operation in the Gaza Strip at the moment," the source said.