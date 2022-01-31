Israeli Army Declines to Comment on Reported Air Attack in Syria

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on reports suggesting an Israeli air strike had been repelled by the Syrian army in the early hours of Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on reports suggesting an Israeli air strike had been repelled by the Syrian army in the early hours of Monday.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," an IDF spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian state television said Israel launched an air attack over the suburbs of Damascus on Monday night. Several rockets were launched at around 03:05 local time (01:05 GMT) from Riyak, east of Beirut, targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus. According to the report, the Syrian air defense system downed some of the missiles, which led to material damage.