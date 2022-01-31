UrduPoint.com

Israeli Army Declines To Comment On Reported Air Attack In Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Israeli Army Declines to Comment on Reported Air Attack in Syria

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on reports suggesting an Israeli air strike had been repelled by the Syrian army in the early hours of Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on reports suggesting an Israeli air strike had been repelled by the Syrian army in the early hours of Monday.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," an IDF spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian state television said Israel launched an air attack over the suburbs of Damascus on Monday night. Several rockets were launched at around 03:05 local time (01:05 GMT) from Riyak, east of Beirut, targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus. According to the report, the Syrian air defense system downed some of the missiles, which led to material damage.

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Israel Damascus Beirut Media TV From

Recent Stories

Quddus to inaugurate reconstructed Mir Ghaus Bakhs ..

Quddus to inaugurate reconstructed Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium at ..

59 seconds ago
 New 'Stealth' Omicron Subvariant Likely to Dominat ..

New 'Stealth' Omicron Subvariant Likely to Dominate Australia Soon - Health Offi ..

1 minute ago
 Five killed by roadside bomb in northern Kenya: po ..

Five killed by roadside bomb in northern Kenya: police

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund ..

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund for vocational training

4 minutes ago
 Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Br ..

Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Brentford: club

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arr ..

Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arrest culprits involved in his m ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>