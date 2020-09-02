UrduPoint.com
Israeli Army Demolishes 2 Palestinian Homes

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

Israeli army demolishes 2 Palestinian homes

HEBRON, Palestine (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) The Israeli army on Wednesday demolished two homes and two agricultural facilities south of the occupied West Bank, citing a lack of building permits.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli military force razed two homes in the village of al-Janab in the Hebron province.

The Israeli army also brought down a room used as a store for agricultural tools and animal feed, and a pool for collecting rain in the Wadi al-Awar area in southern Hebron.

Israel blocks Palestinians from building in Area C, which it seeks to annex.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords, the West Bank was divided into 3 Areas: A, B and C.

Area A represents 18% of the West Bank and is controlled by the Palestinian Authority in terms of security and administration.

Area B represents 21% of the West Bank and is subject to Palestinian civil and Israeli security administration, while Area C, which represents 61% of the West Bank, is under the control of Israeli security and administration.

