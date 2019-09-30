UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Army Detains 27 Palestinian Popular Front Activists

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:05 PM

Israeli Army Detains 27 Palestinian Popular Front Activists

The Israeli army has detained 27 activists of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the occupied West Bank, a member of the group's central committee told Sputnik on Sunda

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Israeli army has detained 27 activists of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the occupied West Bank, a member of the group's central committee told Sputnik on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday they had arrested three suspects who are thought to have exploded a bomb in August in the West Bank settlement of Dolev, killing an Israeli teenage girl and injuring two men.

"The Israeli occupation army conducted mass arrests of Popular Front activists in the West Bank overnight," the group's member said, adding five senior members were captured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the construction of a new neighborhood in Dolev three days after the bombing, saying it would be named after the slain teenager. The international community has criticized Israel for illegally building settlements in the West Bank.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Israel Palestine Bank August Sunday

Recent Stories

Firing kills a local in Pakpatan

13 minutes ago

12-day special anti-polio campaign in three distri ..

13 minutes ago

Leave the refs alone, says All Blacks coach

13 minutes ago

Central African Republic exempts UAE citizens from ..

41 minutes ago

UK Defense Staff Chief Claims Country 'At War' Eve ..

41 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower as US-China trade row wei ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.