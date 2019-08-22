Israeli Army Detects Rocket Launch From Gaza Strip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) detected a cross border rocket launch from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) detected a cross border rocket launch from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

"Rocket fired from #Gaza into #Israel. This is the 5th rocket fired from Gaza in the last 6 days," the IDF said on Twitter.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.