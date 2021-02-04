Israeli Army Does Not Comment on Media Reports of IDF Attack on Targets in Syria

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) does not comment on foreign media reports about the IDF attack on targets in the Syrian province of Quneitra, the IDF told Sputnik.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the Israeli army replied to a question from Sputnik.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported early Thursday that the province of Quneitra in southern Syria had been attacked by Israel, and Syrian air defenses were repelling the attack.