TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) does not comment on foreign media reports about an attack by Israeli helicopters on Syrian positions, the IDF said.

"We currently do not comment on foreign media reports about events in Syria," it said.

Earlier, Syrian state television channel Al Ikhbariya reported that Israeli military helicopters had attacked the Syrian army positions in the border province of Quneitra, leaving three Syrian soldiers wounded.