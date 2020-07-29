Israeli Army Does Not Detect Infiltration to Israel on Border With Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had not detected any infiltration into the country's territory on the border with Lebanon.

On Tuesday, reports said the IDF had again spotted suspicious persons at the Blue Line - the border between Israel and Lebanon, named after the color of helmets of peacekeepers stationed on it.

"Regarding the previous report about the detection of several suspects near the security fence along the Blue Line: after the area was combed, it was established that no penetration into Israeli territory had occurred," the IDF said.