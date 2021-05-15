Israeli Army Hits 'Dozens' of Targets in Gaza Strip Overnight - IDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Israeli army struck dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip last night, including launch pads, underground rocket launchers, a Hamas tunnel, weapon depots and militant groups, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"During the night, the IDF struck dozens of terror targets in the Gaza Strip. IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck a large number of rocket launch sites and underground rocket launchers, among them a multi-barrelled rocket launcher, from which rockets were fired at Jerusalem on the first day of Operation 'Guardian of the Walls,'" the statement read.

The Hamas tunnel was located underneath a hotel beach in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, which according to IDF, serves as an example of how the Palestinian movement is deploying military objects in civilian areas.

Apartments belonging to Hamas commanders were also targeted, as according to the IDF they "served as terror infrastructure and command and control centres for recent hostilities.

"

"A number of terrorist squads on their way to launch rockets into Israeli territory were also struck, along with a Hamas post which included an Anti-Tank missile launcher in Jabalia," the press release read.

Operational offices belonging to the head of the Hamas Security Forces in Rimal, which Israel believes also served as "terror infrastructure," were targeted, along with ammo warehouses belonging to "terror organisations in the Gaza Strip."

The situation on the border of the Palestinian enclave corroded on Monday evening. Since the start of the confrontation, over 2,200 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel, while the Israeli army targeted hundreds of strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets across the border.