Israeli Army Instructed To Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Israel's government believes it is possible that US President Donald Trump may attack Iran in his final weeks in office and has instructed the military to prepare for the eventuality, Axios news website reported on Wednesday, citing senior Israeli officials.

The Israeli government has instructed the Israeli Defense Forces to undertake preparations for what they anticipate will be a "very sensitive period ahead of projected President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and not because of any intelligence assessment that Trump will order such an attack, the report said.

Preparedness relates to possible Iranian retaliation against Israel, whether directly or through proxies in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, Axios quoted Israeli officials as saying.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump asked about "available options" against an enrichment facility in Natanz to permanently derail Iran's nuclear project, but was dissuaded by his advisers, who warned the strike may escalate into a bigger war.