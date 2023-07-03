Open Menu

Israeli Army Kills One Palestinian In West Bank: Palestinian Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Israeli army kills one Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

Nablus, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):The Israeli army said Monday it was striking targets in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in an "extensive counterterrorism effort" that the Palestinian health ministry said had killed one resident and injured another.

"One citizen was killed and another seriously injured in the occupation (Israeli) bombing of Jenin," the health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces had struck a "joint operations centre", which it claimed served as a command centre for the "Jenin Brigade", a local militant group.

The northern West Bank city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp are regular sites of confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

The Israeli army regularly conducts raids into the area, which is nominally under the control of President Mahmud Abbas's Palestinian Authority.

