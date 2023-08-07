Open Menu

Israeli Army Kills Three Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Three Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry

RAMALLAH, Palestine , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Three Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said late Sunday that three young men were shot dead near the town of Arraba in the Jenin province.

For its part, the Israeli army announced that its forces had eliminated an "armed cell" in the Jenin area in northern West Bank.

The incident came a few hours after a Tel Aviv policeman was killed in a shooting attack. The suspected Palestinian assailant was also killed by another Israeli officer.

Since the beginning of this year, the West Bank has been witnessing repeated Israeli army raids to arrest "wanted" Palestinians.

