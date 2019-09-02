UrduPoint.com
Israeli Army Launches Spy Balloon Into South Lebanon's Airspace - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:57 PM

The Israeli military has launched a reconnaissance balloon over the Lebanese border settlement of Meiss El Jabal, media reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The Israeli military has launched a reconnaissance balloon over the Lebanese border settlement of Meiss El Jabal, media reported.

According to the Lebanese National news Agency, the device was sent over the border in the early hours of Monday.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Army said that Israel had fired over 40 missiles near the settlements of Maroun El Ras, Aitaroun and Yaroun. The shelling came after Hezbollah's anti-tank missile destroyed Israeli armored vehicles in the border area in retaliation against Israel's drone attacks.

Lebanon has also accused Israel of being behind Sunday drone strikes on Hezbollah's headquarters near Beirut and Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran-backed and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.

