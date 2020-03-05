UrduPoint.com
Israeli Army Refuses To Comment On Reports About Air Attacks On Syria

Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Israeli army refused on Thursday to comment on Syrian media reports about an alleged Israeli attack on the province of Quneitra.

"Now we are not commenting foreign media reports about the developments in Syria," the Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported about an Israeli missile attack on the province Quneitra and an air attack on the city of Homs, without specifying who was behind the latter.

Both attacks are reportedly being repelled by Syrian air defense systems.

